Catholic World News

Christian workers must feel at home in Church communities, Pope Francis says

December 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Social inequalities, forms of slavery and exploitation, family poverty due to lack of work or poorly paid work are realities that need to be heard in our Church communities,” Pope Francis said in an address to members of the Movimento Cristiano Lavoratori (Movement of Christian Workers), which is commemorating its 50th anniversary.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!