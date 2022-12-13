Catholic World News

‘Be missionaries of peace,’ Pope tells Argentine archdiocese

December 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a video message to the Archdiocese of Rosario (Argentina) for the 250th anniversary of the arrival there of an image of Our Lady of the Rosary.



“Let us invite all the parishes, schools and institutions to go on a pilgrimage to the shrine in search of grace, where one experiences the love of the Mother, the closeness of Christ and the mercy of the Father, through the Sacrament of Reconciliation and the indulgences the Church offers,” Pope Francis said.

