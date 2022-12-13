Catholic World News

Washington-based journalist meets with Pontiff

December 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On December 12, Pope Francis received S Vijay Kumar, the Washington-based editor of BB News International.



The agency, which describes itself as the “world’s first bulletin news agency,” has gained 56 Twitter followers over the years.

