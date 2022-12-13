Catholic World News

‘Co-responsibility beyond inclusion’: Vatican releases video on persons with disabilities

December 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life announced recently that it would release four videos devoted to the Vatican’s synod listening session with persons with disabilities. The first video, entitled “Co-responsibility as well as inclusion,” has now been released.

