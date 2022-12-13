Catholic World News

Papal Twitter account has grown to over 53 million followers

December 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The papal Twitter account made its debut with a tweet by Pope Benedict XVI on December 12, 2012. A decade later, the account has over 53 million followers.



“Thank you to all who follow me on this account which was opened 10 years ago to proclaim the joy of the Gospel,” Pope Francis tweeted. “Let us continue to build up this network as a free space to promote encounter and dialogue and to value what unites us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

