Dictatorship in Nicaragua prohibits Immaculate Conception procession

December 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We want to express our deep sadness at this action that denies us expressing our faith in public,” a Managua parish stated on its Facebook page following the government’s prohibition of a Marian procession.

