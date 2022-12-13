Catholic World News

Scotland’s bishops denounce UK Supreme Court buffer zone ruling

December 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The UK Supreme Court has ruled that efforts in Northern Ireland to suppress peaceful prayer vigils around abortion clinics do not infringe on the right to freedom of expression.



“The recent decision of the UK Supreme Court on the Northern Ireland buffer zone case is very concerning,” Scotland’s bishops said in a December 12 statement. “It is a decision which fails to protect basic freedoms of expression and freedom of assembly. It will no doubt embolden efforts to criminalize peaceful vigils in Scotland.”

