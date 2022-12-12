Catholic World News

Pope asks world leaders for clemency before Christmas

December 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has urged world leaders to make a “gesture of clemency,” releasing prisoners in the days before Christmas.



“So that this time marked by tensions, injustice and conflicts may be opened to the grace that comes from the Lord,” the Pontiff suggests a gesture “towards our brothers and sisters who are deprived of their liberty and who are held eligible to benefit from such a provision.”



The appeal echoes a similar request that Pope Francis made in 2016, when he called for a Jubilee for Prisoners as part of the Year of Mercy.

