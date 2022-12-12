Catholic World News

Pope speaks of ‘worrying resurgence’ of anti-Semitism

December 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on December 12 to a French group dedicated to friendship between Christians and Jews, Pope Francis applauded their work, saying that it is particularly necessary today.



Inter-religious cooperation is vital, the Pope said, “in these hostile times, in which attitudes of closure and rejection of the other are becoming more numerous, not least with the worrying resurgence of anti-Semitism, particularly in Europe.”

