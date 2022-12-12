Catholic World News

Additional abuse allegations against notorious Canadian Jesuit

December 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 1992, the Jesuit Fathers of Upper Canada apologized and paid a settlement to over 100 reported victims of sexual abuse by Father George Epoch, SJ (1920-1986); the victims were indigenous children on reservations. Two men who were Father Epoch’s students in Montreal, before he was assigned to the reservations, allege they were abused by Epoch in 1957 and 1958.

