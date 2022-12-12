Catholic World News

‘Women move mountains,’ Pope says on International Mountain Day

December 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The United Nations commemorates International Mountain Day on December 11. The theme of the day in 2022 was “women move mountains.”



“Today is World Mountain Day, which invites us to recognize the importance of this marvelous resource for the life of the planet and of humanity,” Pope Francis commented. “The theme this year—‘Women move mountains,’ it is true, women move mountains!—reminds us of the role of women in caring for the environment and in safeguarding the traditions of mountain populations. From mountain people we learn the sense of community and of walking together.”

