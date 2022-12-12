Catholic World News

Martyr for chastity beatified in Brazil

December 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Isabel Cristina Mrad Campos (1962-1982), who was killed as she defended her chastity, was beatified as a virgin martyr in her hometown of Barbacena, Brazil, on December 10.



Cardinal Raymundo Damasceno Assis, the retired archbishop of Aparecida, celebrated the Mass of beatification.



“This young woman was killed in 1982 at the age of 20, in hatred of the faith, for having defended her dignity as a woman and the value of her chastity,” Pope Francis said. “May her heroic example inspire in particular the young to render generous witness of faith and adhesion to the Gospel.”

