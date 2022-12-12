Catholic World News

Commission outraged by omission of Nigeria, India from State Dept. religious freedom watchlist

December 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US State Department recently named 12 nations “countries of particular concern” (CPCs) for “having engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom.”



“There is no justification for the State Department’s failure to recognize Nigeria or India as egregious violators of religious freedom, as they each clearly meet the legal standards for designation as CPCs,” the bipartisan US Commission on International Religious Freedom stated in response. (The Commission makes recommendations to the State Department about CPC designees, but the State Department is free to disregard the recommendations.)

