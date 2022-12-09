Catholic World News

Appeals court blocks Biden policy that would have forced doctors’ involvement in ‘gender transition’

December 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on Becket Law

CWN Editor's Note: A federal appeals court has barred the Biden administration from enforcing a new policy that would have required health-care workers and institutions to participate in “gender transitions” regardless of their conscientious objections.”



In Sisters of Mercy v. Becerra, the Eighth Circuit Court upheld a lower court’s ruling that the Biden administration mandate would be an “intrusion upon the Catholic plaintiffs’ exercise of religion,” and ordered a permanent bar on enforcement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!