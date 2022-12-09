Catholic World News

France blocks web site promoting surrogate motherhood

December 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The government of France has ordered an internet hosting company to block a Spanish web site that promotes surrogate motherhood: a practice that is illegal in France.



The Court of Cassation ruled that the site is “intended to allow French people to have access to an illegal practice in France since the information on this website was accessible in French, the company claimed to work with French clients, and the French public was the target of this site.”

