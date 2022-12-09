Catholic World News

Denver archbishop decries anti-Catholic rhetoric in aftermath of nightclub shooting

December 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver decries the “irresponsible commentary” that has sought to place the blame for a gay-nightclub shooting on “religious bodies, including the Catholic Church, to which the shooter has no apparent connection.”



The charge that Catholic teachings inspire hatred are false, the archbishop writes. Moreover: “Labeling Catholic teaching or one’s political enemies as a root cause of violence may itself inspire violence.”

