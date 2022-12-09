Catholic World News

Papal meeting with Lviv mayor, blessing for rehab project for people maimed in missile attacks

December 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Following his December 7 general audience, Pope Francis met with Mayor Andrii Sadovy of Lviv (Ukraine) and Oleg Samchuk, director of a rehabilitation center. They “presented the Pontiff with a cross made from metal fragments taken from the injuries of children wounded in the war in Ukraine,” according to the report.

