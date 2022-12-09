Catholic World News

Papal support for Jewish-Catholic project for social justice

December 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “When we say these things about justice, which the prophets keep repeating: about the orphan, the widow, the stranger, the poor, isn’t it true? They tell you that you are a communist,” the Pope said to a delegation from the Latin American Rabbinical Seminary.



“And look, they say to me: ‘This Pope, instead of talking about God, is talking about social issues,’” he continued. “And they go together: justice, the justice of the heart, throughout the Bible, is always with God and with our neighbor. They go together. In other words, worship and serve, worship and help.”

