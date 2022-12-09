Catholic World News

2 more bishops named in class action against Quebec archdiocese

December 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Jean-Pierre Blais, 73, of Baie-Comeau (Quebec) has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing a minor between 1972 and 1974. He has denied the allegation.



In addition, Bishop Clément Fecteau, who governed the Diocese of Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pocatière from 1996 to 2008, and died in 2017 at the age of 84, has been accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old seminarian in 1987.



Earlier this year, the late Quebec Auxiliary Bishop Jean-Paul Labrie was accused of committing sexual abuse in 1968, when he was a seminary rector, and Cardinal Marc Ouellet, Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops since 2010, was accused of inappropriate touching and kissing of a female employee when he was Archbishop of Quebec. Pope Francis decided not to pursue a formal canonical proceeding following a previously undisclosed preliminary investigation led by Father Jacques Servais, SJ, a longtime associate of the cardinal.

