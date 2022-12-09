Catholic World News

Give joyful witness and lobby hard for families, Pope tells Italian groups

December 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The witness of being a family is a joyful gift that inspires gratitude,” Pope Francis said in a recent audience with members of the Forum of Family Associations.



The Pope praised the Forum for supporting “good policy for families and with families. You do so not by starting out from a particular ideology, but on the basis of the social doctrine and praxis of the Church.”



Good public policy on families, the Pope continued, is “the only path to reach an inversion in the trend of low birth rates. We are here in a severe, very severe demographic winter.” He added, “Think and act politically beyond party affiliations.”

