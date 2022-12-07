Catholic World News

New Jersey prosecutor drops charges for Red Rose Rescue

December 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A state prosecutor in New Jersey has dropped criminal charges against four pro-life activists who entered an abortion clinic, presenting women with red roses and information about the effects of abortion.



One of those who faced charges, Father Fidelis Moscinski, has federal charges pending against him, under the Freedom of Access to Clinics (FACE) Act, for a similar effort in New York in July.

