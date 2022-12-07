Catholic World News

Pope offers advice on confirming decisions prompted by Holy Spirit

December 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Continuing his series of catechetical talks on discernment, at his weekly public audience of December 7, Pope Francis offered some advice on confirming that a decision is prompted by the Holy Spirit.



A good decision, the Pope said, will provide “a peace that last over time.” It will be “born out of gratitude for the good received.” And will give one “a sense of one’s place in life—that tranquility, ‘I am in my place.’”



The Pope added that a decision prompted by the Holy Spirit will leave the prayerful Christian “remaining free with regard to what has been decided, being willing to question it, even to give it up in the face of possible denials.”

