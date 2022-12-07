Catholic World News

Pope calls for joint approach to tackle challenges of Mediterranean region

December 07, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “This Conference has the merit of relaunching the centrality of the Mediterranean, through the exchange of an agenda that is particularly rich in topics ranging from themes of geopolitics and security to the protection of the fundamental freedoms of the person, the challenge of migration, and to the climate and environmental crises,” Pope Francis wrote in his message to the Rome MED Dialogues Conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!