Argentine pastoral team laments treatment of indigenous

December 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “It is with pain that we continue to see the high levels of ignorance, discrimination and racism that exist in society in general, reflecting a very negative image of indigenous peoples, expressed mainly in the media,” the Aboriginal National Pastoral Team of Argentina said at the conclusion of a meeting with the president of Argentina’s Episcopal Commission for Indigenous Pastoral Care.



The team also spoke of “the violence and harshness with which those who defend their right to the territory and to live according to their vision of the cosmos are repressed.”

