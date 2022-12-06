Catholic World News

Pope remains silent as Nicaragua’s Ortega steps up offensive against Church

December 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Wall Street Journal columnist Mary Anastasia O’Grady writes that “Pope Francis is missing in action” as Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega escalates his offensive against the local Catholic Church.



One Catholic bishop has been jailed since August. Another was physically assaulted by Ortega supporters. Eleven priests have been taken into custody by government officials without formal charges. Catholic radio stations have been silenced.



O’Grady writes:

It’s no surprise that Mr. Ortega is desperate to silence the church. The Castro acolyte recognizes the threat it presents to his rule, not unlike the church in Poland during Soviet times....Harder to fathom is the failure of Pope Francis to demand protection for his Nicaraguan flock and their local shepherds.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!