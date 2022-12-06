Catholic World News

Creche set up at European Parliament: a first

December 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Christmas creche has been set up at the Brussels headquarters of the European Parliament, as the result of efforts by a Spanish lawmaker, Isabel Benjumea.



In previous years, proposals for a Nativity scene were vetoed by officials of the parliament, who said that a Christmas display would be “potentially offensive.”

