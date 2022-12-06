Catholic World News

Pope sets new accounting standards for Vatican foundations

December 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a new motu proprio setting accounting standards for foundations and corporations established by the offices of the Roman Curia.



Because they are offices of the Holy See, the Pope writes, these institutions are “subject not only to the supervision of the curial institutions from which they depend, but also to the control and surveillance of the economic bodies of the Roman Curia.”



The motu proprio gives the Secretariat for the Economy the authority to supervise the financial affairs of foundations and corporations established by the offices of the Roman Curia. These institutions, because they are semi-autonomous, had previously escaped careful scrutiny.

