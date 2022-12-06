Catholic World News

NY Yankees owner meets with Pope

December 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Hal Steinbrenner, the chairman and managing general partner of Yankee Global Enterprises, in a December 1 audience (photographs), according to the Holy See Press Office. Neither the Vatican nor Steinbrenner commented on the topics of discussion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!