Pope: Keep the crèche in Christmas

December 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Roots and contemplation: the tree teaches us about roots, the Nativity scene invites us to contemplation,” Pope Francis said in an audience with the donors of the Nativity scene and Christmas tree in Saint Peter’s Square.



“Let us not forget these two human and Christian attitudes,” the Pope continued. “And if we truly want to celebrate Christmas, let us rediscover through the Nativity scene the surprise and amazement of smallness, the smallness of God, who makes himself small, who is not born in the splendor of appearances, but in the poverty of a stable.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

