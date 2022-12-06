Catholic World News

US Supreme Court appears sympathetic to Colorado designer who opposes creating same-sex wedding sites

December 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On December 5, the Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that centers on whether a web designer has the right to abstain from creating websites for same-sex weddings (transcript, C-Span coverage).



“The case comes down to a fairly narrow question of ‘how do you characterize website designers’?” said Justice Brett Kavanaugh. “Are they more like the restaurants and the jewelers and the tailors, or are they more like the publishing houses and the other free speech analogues that are raised on the other side?”

