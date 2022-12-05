Catholic World News

Supreme Court takes up a web designer’s right to abstain from same-sex weddings

December 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On December 5, the US Supreme Court hears arguments in 303 Creative v. Elenis. 303 Creative is a Colorado-based wedding website designer; its owner, Lorie Smith, filed a preemptive lawsuit in 2016 to prevent the State of Colorado from compelling her to design websites for same-sex weddings.

