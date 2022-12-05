Catholic World News

Key witness manipulated in Vatican trial?

December 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s landmark financial trial has produced another stunning revelation: a key prosecution witness may have been manipulated by an adviser who was herself convicted in an earlier Vatican trial.



The revelation that Msgr. Alberto Perlasca prepared his testimony with help from Francesca Chaouqui—who was convicted in connection with the 2016 “Vatileaks” scandal—has been followed by the release of text messages in which Chaouqui seems to be framing Peralsca’s testimony to suit her own purposes—reminding him at one point that “you owe me a favor.”



Msgr. Perlasca, once regarded as a leading suspect in the criminal case involving the purchase of a London real-estate property, became a leading witness for the prosecution after he agreed to present evidence against Cardinal Angelo Becciu.

