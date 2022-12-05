Catholic World News

‘Synodal way’ architect says political tactics built pressure for change

December 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Thomas Sternberg, a layman who was co-president of Germany’s Synodal Way from 2019 to 2021, discussed his strategy for building pressure to against Catholic teaching on homosexuality and women’s ordination.



“I am a politician to the extent that I know that it takes processes and developments to make topics worthy of discussion in the first place,” he said. “Only through pressure does real change occur.”

