Catholic World News

Pope appeals for end of exclusion, discrimination against persons with disabilities

December 05, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On December 3, Pope Francis received a group of disabled people on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.



In addition to addressing the group, the Pontiff also wrote a message for the day, in which he wrote, “ I trust that every Christian community will be open to the presence of our brothers and sisters with disabilities, and ensure that they are always welcomed and fully included.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!