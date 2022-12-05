Catholic World News

More clergy accused of child sexual abuse in California as important deadline nears

December 05, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A three-year lifting of the statute of limitations in child sexual abuse lawsuits in California draws to a close on December 31. In one county (Alameda County), 66 clergy and religious have been accused of sexually abusing minors, 14 of them for the first time.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!