German Synodal Path founder says goal is ‘pressure’ on Church to change teachings

December 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: One of the primary instigators of the German Synodal Path has revealed that the effort was designed to put “pressure” on the Catholic Church, to bring about changes in moral teaching, and it has advanced “much more successfully than I thought.”



Thomas Sternberg, the former president of the Central Committee of German Catholics—who worked alongside Cardinal Reinhard Marx to launch the Synodal Path—said that the initiative was intended to produce change in Church teachings on marriage, homosexuality, and the ordination of women. The organizers planned to steer just barely clear of statements or actions that would prompt Vatican disciplinary action, he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

