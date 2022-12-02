Catholic World News

Former Anglican cleric withdraws request for Catholic ordination, to continue speaking out

December 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Gavin Ashenden, the former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II who was received into the Catholic Church in 2017, has explained that he withdrew his request for ordination as a Catholic priest “when I was told that to move forward… would require being silenced.”



The former Anglican cleric said that he felt an obligation to continue speaking out:





The Church in our day was surrounded by a deep, corrosive and dangerous intellectual and moral heresy, which I thought I understood and knew needed public repudiation. And the public platforms that were being given to me day after day allowed me to do just that.

He also observed that since he left the Church of England, "One of the surprising developments recently has been the number of Catholic priests who have been cancelled by their bishops."

