Pope to visit war-torn African countries soon

December 02, 2022

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will travel to Africa in January, spending a week in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in South Sudan—making a trip that he had been forced to postpone in July because of his health problems.



The Pope will leave Rome on January 31, flying to Kinshasa, and remain there for three days before continuing on to Juba in South Sudan. There he will join the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator of the Church of Scotland in an ecumenical pilgrimage for peace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

