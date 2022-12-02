Catholic World News

Ukraine imposing restriction on Moscow-allied Orthodox churches

December 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced restrictions on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC-MP) that remains allied—although tenuously—with the Patriarchate of Moscow.



The Ukrainian leader said that the policy was justified by a series of raids on Orthodox parishes and diocesan headquarters, which he said had turned up Russian propaganda.

