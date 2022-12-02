Catholic World News

Retired priest, pastoral assistant slain in Louisiana

December 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Covington, Louisiana, have confirmed the identities of two murder victims whose burned bodies were discovered last week: Father Otis Young, a retired pastor, and Ruth Prats, a parish associate.



A man who had recently been released from prison was arrested, driving Prats’ car, and charged with the crimes. Police say that his choice of victims “appears random.”



Father Young had been forced to curtail his activities after suffering a stroke. Prats had been driving him to and from engagements.

