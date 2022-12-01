Catholic World News

Sunday Mass attendance in Belgium falls to 2.5%

December 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Average Sunday Mass attendance fell from in Belgium fell from 241,029 in 2019 to 166,785 in 2021, according to a report released by the nation’s episcopal conference on November 30. The Sunday Mass attendance rate has fallen from 42.9% in 1967 to 2.5% in 2021.



In 2021, there were 36,834 baptisms (162 of them adult baptisms), 41,751 First Communions, and eight priestly ordinations. 5,237 Catholics requested that their names be removed from baptismal registries.

