No information on whereabouts of 2 Ukrainian Catholic priests detained by Russian forces

December 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Two Redemptorists priests at a Ukrainian Greek Catholic parish in Berdiansk were detained by Russian security forces on November 16. Russian forces occupied the city of 100,000 on February 27, shortly after the invasion began.



Father Ivan Levytskyy and Father Bohdan Heleta are accused of hiding weapons and explosives in their church. The Redemptorist order said that two weeks after their detention, there is no information on their whereabouts.

