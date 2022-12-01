Catholic World News

‘Love gives birth to heroes,’ Ukrainian Catholic leader says

December 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Columbia (the magazine of the Knights of Columbus), Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said that his “most important pastoral duty” is “to cultivate love, because we are conscious that hatred gives birth to criminals, but love gives birth to heroes. Ukraine is revealing itself to be a nation of heroes.”



He added, “People are looking for meaning: ‘How are we supposed to live when my house is destroyed, when my dearest ones are killed?’ The response to such existential questions can only come from the eternal perspective, from God’s Word and wisdom.”

