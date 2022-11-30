Catholic World News

Vatican web site hacked again

November 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican officials shut down the “Vatican.va” web server on November 30, after an apparent hacking attempt.



Access to the Vatican site was gradually restored during the day, but the Vatican press office remained offline. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said that site was shut down early in the day because of “abnormal attempt to access the site.”



Although there was no evidence pointing to the source of the attack, both China and Russia—nations notorious for computer hacking—have recently been annoyed by public statements from the Holy See.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!