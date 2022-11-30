Catholic World News

Indian archbishop arrested in protest over development

November 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thomas Netto of Thiruvananthapuram has been arrested for his part in a protest against a major business development in the port of Vizhinjam.



Protestors said that the development would aggravate the problems of poor fishermen in the Kerela state. After police arrested several protestors, the archbishop and other priests intervened, trying to free them, and were themselves arrested.



The protest was marred by violence. Civil officials said that protestors had assaulted police officers. A spokesman for the archdiocese countered: ““What happened in Vizhinjam is a police atrocity.”

