Disgraced former USCCB official named pastor

November 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill resigned as general secretary of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops in 2021 after the Pillar reported that he had frequently used the hookup app Grindr on his mobile phone to arrange homosexual encounters. Bishop William Callahan of La Crosse (Wisconsin) has now named him pastor of a parish; in June, he had named Burrill the parish’s temporary administrator.

