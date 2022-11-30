Catholic World News

US bishops’ Eucharistic revival plans walking pilgrimages

November 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: As part of the US bishops’ 2022-24 National Eucharistic Revival, four walking pilgrimages—from California, Connecticut, Minnesota, and Texas—will converge on Indianapolis, the site of the 2024 National Eucharistic Congress.

