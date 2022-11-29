Catholic World News

Ukrainian Orthodox Church takes another step away from Moscow

November 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Orthodox Church

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy Synod of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) has decide to make its own chrism, rather than taking chrism furnished by the Patriarchate of Moscow.



The decision marks another movement toward autonomy, since the making of chrism is a sign of an autocephalous (self-governing) Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!