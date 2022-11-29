Catholic World News

USCCB committee deplores reemergence of anti-Semitism

November 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a November 28 statement, the US bishops’ Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs recalled the upcoming 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate, the Second Vatican Council’s Declaration on the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian Religions, and deplored “the re-emergence of antisemitism in new forms.”



“Outraged by the deeply hurtful proliferations of antisemitic rhetoric, both online and in-person, and the violent attacks on Jewish individuals, homes, and institutions, we wish to convey our sincere support to the Jewish people,” the bishops emphasized.

