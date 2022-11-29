Catholic World News

‘Your pain is my pain’: Pope Francis pens letter marking 9 months of war in Ukraine

November 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: In his November 25 letter to the Ukrainian people, which the Vatican has not yet released in English, Pope Francis wrote that “despite the immense tragedy they are suffering, the Ukrainian people have never been discouraged or given over to pity.”



“The world has recognized a bold and strong people, a people that suffers and prays, cries and struggles, resists and hopes: a noble and martyred people,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!